Apple still considering Athenry datacentre, says Shanahan

The Government is looking at how to speed up the planning process for big investment projects like data centres.

It comes after years of delays to the planned Apple project in Athenry in Galway.

Minister Heather Humphreys said the process needs to be sped up to prevent years of delays to big investments.

CEO of IDA Martin Shanahan said Apple is still interested in the centre.

"Apple continue to consider Athenry in the context of their future plans but the planning process has taken an extraordinarily long time," he said.

"It is still ongoing because there is now a fresh appeal, it isn't concluded yet. It would be unreasonable to expect the company to commit to something that isn't concluded," he added.