Applause in the gallery as Richard Dekker found guilty of Daniel McAnaspie murder

A man has been found guilty of the murder of Dublin teenager Daniel McAnaspie.

Richard Dekker had denied murdering the 17-year-old who went missing in February 2010.

Family and friends of the late Daniel McAnaspie celebrate outside the Central Criminal Court in Dublin today after Richard Dekker was found guilty of his murder in 2010. Pic Collins Courts.

Daniel McAnaspie’s family and friends held a large banner with pictures of him as they celebrated outside court this afternoon.

The jury returned with its unanimous verdict just before 3pm having spent over eight hours deliberating.

Mr Dekker, who is from Dublin 15, was drinking with Daniel and a number of others in Blanchardstown on Feb 26 2010.

He and his friend Trevor Noone lured him to an isolated area along the River Tolka where he was stabbed to death with the blade of a garden shears.

The court heard Mr Noone, who is also from Dublin 15, wanted to give him a hiding for fighting with his cousin. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Mr Dekker told Gardaí that Daniel begged for his life as his co-accused continued to stab him.

All those in the public gallery rose to their feet and applauded as Mr Dekker was led back towards the holding cells.

Both men will be sentenced next month.