Appeals for road-users to be safe on the roads during Bank Holiday weekend

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are being urged to ensure they can clearly see and be seen when out on the roads during the October Bank Holiday weekend.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána are asking road-users to wear high visibility clothing such as a high visibility vest or a Sam Browne belt or by carrying a torch and ensuring you have working lights on your bicycle or motorcycle.

Over the past six years, 10 people have been killed and 40 people seriously injured over the October Bank Holiday period. The RSA and An Garda Síochána are reminding road-users to ‘be safe and be seen’, particularly on poorly-lit rural roads.

A study conducted by the RSA in November 2016 monitored the high visibility wearing rates of 5,341 motorcyclists and 23,343 pedal cyclists.

The study found that: 45% of motorcyclists are most likely to be wearing any form of High Visibility Clothing.32% of all cyclists were wearing any form of High Visibility Clothing;

The wearing rate of any form of high visibility clothing for private pedal cyclists was 34% and for public pedal (bike rental scheme) cyclists it was recorded as 21%.

"Pedestrians and cyclists can be difficult to see in the road traffic, especially at night and in dark weather conditions. Without wearing something reflective a pedestrian or cyclist is only likely to be visible 30 metres away, in low beam headlights," said RSA chief executive Moyagh Murdock.

"By wearing something reflective they become visible at 150 metres away. This gives drivers five times the distance to notice them and, more importantly, to avoid them. There really is no excuse for anyone to be out on the road without a high visibility jacket, especially when you can order one free of charge from the RSA website."

Ms Murdock also added that drivers can claim free coffee to help them stay alert behind the wheel over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

"The RSA and Applegreen will provide free cups of coffee to drivers between 2pm and 8pm on Friday October 27 and Monday October 30 at participating service stations. Simply say ‘RSA’ or ‘Driver Reviver’ to the till operator to avail of a free coffee.”

A list of participating Applegreen service stations is available here.

"Although there is no legal obligation for pedestrians to wear high visibility clothing, it makes absolute sense," said Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn.

"Wearing the high visibility clothing gives drivers the opportunity to see pedestrians and other vulnerable road user significantly earlier which is especially important on dark and on poorly lit roads.

"Bicycle lights, high visibility clothing and replacement bulbs cost a fraction of the fixed charge penalty that can be imposed. Please make sure all obligatory lights are working on you bicycle or any other vehicle that you are using.

"We cannot emphasis enough the importance of being able to see and as important to be seen."

To date this year, 124 people have been killed on Irish roads, a decrease of 36 when compared to the same period last year. The fixed charge penalty for cycling lighting offences is €40 euro, and €60 for vehicle lighting offences.

AA Ireland has also warned motorists to exercise additional caution while driving as conditions worsen over the coming weeks.

While there is little risk of significant weather events currently, the changing of the clocks and the start of the winter season represent an increasingly dangerous period on Irish roads.

"With the clocks going back this Sunday motorists will notice increasingly dark conditions when driving, particularly during their post-work commute. To make matters worse, as we move into winter we can expect an increase in hazardous weather conditions such as heavy rain and fog which can greatly affect visibility, so it’s important that motorists react accordingly by taking extra care on the roads in the coming months,” said Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs.

"While it’s important that cyclists and pedestrians do their part by donning hi-vis vests, motorists must take the greatest share of the burden when it comes to keeping our roads safe. This includes slowing down where the conditions require you to do so, allowing extra distance between yourself and other road users during heavy rainfall or icy weather and being on the lookout for vulnerable road users."

For those driving on Halloween night, the AA is advising that care is needed approaching parks and fields where bonfires may take place as visibility may be reduced due to smoke fumes.

Road users are reminded that children pose a greater risk of unpredictable behaviour, such as running onto the road without checking for oncoming traffic. For this reason, The AA are also advising that children under the age of 12 be accompanied by at least one adult and encourages trick-or-treaters to use pedestrian lights where possible.

"Over the mid-term break and particularly on Hallowe’en night there’s going to more children walking through estates and on certain roads around the country. While Tuesday night poses the greatest risk, motorists need to drive with extra care over the coming days, particularly when driving through built-up residential areas," Mr Faughnan said.

"Motorists need to do their part in terms of road safety over Hallowe’en, but it’s also important that parents remain vigilant and watch over their children to minimise any risk of an incident on our roads."