Appeal after shot fired through front window of house

A shooting at a house in Derry has been condemned.

The incident happened at Ard Na Smoll in Dungiven at around 6:20pm on Saturday.

Police say a single shot was fired through the front window of the house but it is believed there was no-one inside at the time.

They have appealed for witnesses to get in contact.

Sinn Fein MLA for the area Caoimhe Archibald condemned the shooting and urged anyone with information to contact police.

"I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to bring it forward to the police," she said.

"There can be no justification for such actions and whoever is responsible needs be held to account."