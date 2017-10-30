Appeal after shot fired at Belfast house

Police have launched an investigation after a shot was fired at a house in Belfast.

A man living at the house in the St James's Road area heard a "loud bang" at around midnight on Monday, the PSNI said.

When he went downstairs shortly after 3am he discovered that the living room window had been broken and what appeared to be part of a spent cartridge.

Detective Constable Philip Cummings has asked for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 133 30/10/17.