APOLOGY AND RETRACTION: MS GRACE NGANGA

On 28 June, 2017 we published a court report entitled "Court hears woman 'can no longer look in the mirror' after mother of four bit off part of her ear".

In the court report we mistakenly referred to Grace Nganga as the perpetrator of the assault in question. Ms Nganga was in fact the entirely innocent victim of the assault.

Ms Mercy Okoro pleaded guilty to the assault on Ms Nganga. It was a regrettable error and for which we unreservedly apologise to Ms Nganga for any upset and distress caused by the publication of our article.