Apollo House residents to ignore court order to leave Apollo House

Update 1.30pm: Campaigners and residents of Apollo House say they will be staying put, in defiance of this afternoon’s High Court order to vacate.

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside the Dublin building earlier to demand housing for the homeless.

Peter, who left Apollo House only to come back after being offered accommodation he says was unsuitable, says he'll fight to stay: "The terms of vacating the occupation that we took were that everyone that needs a bed, gets a bed.

"People are going around, giving out saying you have to drop your expectations, it is not going to be going from one Apollo house to another, I understand that, but there is a bare minimum."

Earlier: An application for a one-week extension of the order to vacate Apollo House has been refused by the High Court.

The occupiers of the building have to legally leave by midday today, after a High Court ruling before Christmas.

They applied for a stay in the court to extend that, but this has now been rejected.

As part of a deal agreed between the occupiers and the Government, at least two new homeless shelters will be set up in Dublin City Centre to address the homelessness crisis.

Housing Coveney said the provision of these new facilities will cost in excess of €4m.

They will include units suitable for single persons and couples, and will promote independent living.

The occupants claim the alternative accommodation offered to them is "unsafe and unsuitable".

Four days before Christmas, the occupants of the derelict Apollo House in Dublin city centre were given until noon today to leave – a stay described by Mr. Justice Paul Gilligan as “unusually long”.

Ross Maguire, who is acting for some of the Home Sweet Home campaigners, said they intended to comply but he accused the Minister for Housing Simon Coveney of not finding suitable alternatives as promised.

Wondering what we mean by standards? One resident took these photos in the place he was offered today and refused https://t.co/cf2DejQwgE pic.twitter.com/PxataBqm76 — HomeSweetHome (@HSHIreland) January 10, 2017

He said some occupants had left Apollo House but returned because they found their alternative accommodation to be “entirely unsuitable”.

Rossa Fanning, who is representing the NAMA-appointed receivers, said the order should stand because the court does not have the jurisdiction to decide on suitability.

He described the case as a “very simple law case involving an illegal trespass”.

He said the order should stand and described ongoing negotiations regarding suitability of alternative accommodation as "neither here nor there".

Mr Justice Gilligan agreed. He said it was not appropriate for the court to get involved in this dispute - describing it as a "matter for Government".

He ultimately refused the application for an extension and the remaining occupants have now been told to leave Apollo House immediately.