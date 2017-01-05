Apollo House group to reveal future plans today

The group occupying Apollo House will outline their plans to resolve the situation this morning.

Home Sweet Home are due to host a press conference at 11.30am.

They say they will also set out their vision on how to deal with the wider housing crisis.

They have been invited to meet Housing Minister Simon Coveney on Friday, and will outline later if they plan to attend.

To see this post on Facebook, click here

One resident, who wants to be known as Sean, said many homeless people do not want to leave Apollo House next week.

"It's a bit like leaving a hotel, in a way" he said.

"It's such a relaxed, safe, supportive environment here. I don't want to leave here, I don't want to go into another hostel."