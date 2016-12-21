Apollo House case before the High Court this morning

The occupation of a former Department of Social protection building by homeless campaigners will come before the High Court this morning.

Apollo House a ten-storey building in Dublin city centre has been occupied since the end of last week by activists and up to 30 homeless people.

Yesterday, Mr. Justice Paul Gilligan gave the receivers permission to serve short notice of their intention to apply for an injunction to have the building vacated.

One of those supporting the occupation of the building is People Before Profit - AAA TD Richard Boyd Barrett: "We're not saying that Apollo House is the solution to the housing crisis, what they are saying is that it is a disgrace that NAMA a public entity should be in possession of building which if refurbished properly, could provide homeless accomodation."

The receiver for the building says it's unsafe and has resulted in the loss of fire insurance cover.

Around 150 protesters are outside the High Court at the moment - they say people should not leave Apollo House even if the court rules against them.