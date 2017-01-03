Apollo House activists want Nama to make vacant buildings available for housing

Back to Ireland Home

The Home Sweet Home group wants the Finance Minister to tell Nama to make vacant buildings available for housing.

Campaigners are going to deliver a letter to Michael Noonan today, claiming Nama could work with councils and housing groups to 'end homelessness in 2017'.

It is branding homelessness the 'most pressing social need facing the State'.
KEYWORDS: home sweet home, finance minister, nama

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland