Apollo House activists want Nama to make vacant buildings available for housing
03/01/2017 - 08:02:08Back to Ireland Home
The Home Sweet Home group wants the Finance Minister to tell Nama to make vacant buildings available for housing.
See you all at 12 noon tomorrow #HomeSweetHome pic.twitter.com/HCPviMb57u— HomeSweetHome (@HSHIreland) January 2, 2017
Campaigners are going to deliver a letter to Michael Noonan today, claiming Nama could work with councils and housing groups to 'end homelessness in 2017'.
It is branding homelessness the 'most pressing social need facing the State'.
Apollo House resident speaks out about new home & homeless services #HomeSweetHome @HSHIreland @ireland Plz RThttps://t.co/tCffSCUdZV— HomeSweetHome (@HSHIreland) January 2, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here