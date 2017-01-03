Apollo House activists want Nama to make vacant buildings available for housing

The Home Sweet Home group wants the Finance Minister to tell Nama to make vacant buildings available for housing.

See you all at 12 noon tomorrow #HomeSweetHome pic.twitter.com/HCPviMb57u — HomeSweetHome (@HSHIreland) January 2, 2017

Campaigners are going to deliver a letter to Michael Noonan today, claiming Nama could work with councils and housing groups to 'end homelessness in 2017'.

It is branding homelessness the 'most pressing social need facing the State'.