Apollo House activists invite Simon Coveney to visit

The group behind the occupation of Apollo House in Dublin want the Housing Minister Simon Coveney to visit the site.

Yesterday the High Court granted an injunction to the receivers of the NAMA owned building, ordering homeless campaigners who have been occupying it, to vacate by January 11.

Spokesperson for 'Home Sweet Home' is Rosi Leonard: "It's now a symbol of a national people's housing movement, people no longer taking the excuse from Government that we are dealing with this in due course, we are dealing with this in due course.

"NAMA saying they are wiping their hands of responsibility of it, Government saying that they are doing the best they can.

"None of that. We have now lit a spark to put people first."

Meanwhile, The Peter McVerry Trust will today open the final 25 beds promised for the Ellis Quay Hostel, in Dublin 7.

It brings the unit to its full capacity of 70 beds before Christmas, after opening on December 9.

The Trust's CEO Pat Doyle says the new service offers high quality, safe and secure accommodation with professional experienced staff: "Two weeks ago we opened a service on Ellis Quay.

"We got great support from the public and the media on that, people were genuinely delighted to see something positive happening.

"The builder has been working his way out of the building and we have put in more and more beds as it has gone on.

"I'm delighted to say we have hit capacity so the last 25 beds will be in by lunchtime today."