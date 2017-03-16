Apartment complex residents voice anger over bill to repair building defects

Residents of an apartment complex in Dublin have voiced their anger after the management company voted to charge them an average of €10,000 to fix building defects.

The overall bill for repairs at the Beacon Quarter South apartments in Sandyford is more than €10m.

At their Annual General Meeting, which lasted until the early hours of this morning, the management company passed a proposal to impose a levy on the owners.

Resident Killian Ryan said there is an onus on the State to intervene.

"We are disappointed with the result but we are hoping that there will be some alternative solutions.

"We are hoping to put pressure politically and put media pressure for a resolution in terms of getting those involved in the development originally come back and do the job that we paid in good faith for."