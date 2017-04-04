Anti-water charge campaigners claim victory in defeating ‘failed’ charging regime

Anti-water charge campaigners have claimed victory in defeating the “failed” charging regime and say up to one billion euro went down the drain in wasted costs and spending on meters, writes Irish Examiner political correspondent Juno McEnroe.

Right2Water's Brendan Ogle though said there was still a battle to ensure activists are not jailed in upcoming prosecutions for protesting and for a referendum on keeping water in public ownership.

Brendan Ogle. File photo.

Speaking in Dublin, he and other anti-water charge campaigners said they had a number of objections to the final negotiations and recommendations of a special Oireachtas Committee on Water.

This group is meeting today with the intention of formally recommending the end of domestic regular charges and of refunding bills to homeowners,

But some Right2Water members are opposed to draft plans to include that apartments be bulk metered and that new builds are fitted with devices.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy said this could lead to the reintroduction of water charges by the back door. It was a “trojan horse”, he warned.

“This the final phase in a momentous battle,” said the Dublin TD, who is also facing serious charges for false imprisonment at an anti-water charge protest in court later this month.

Mr Ogle said €500m had been spent on installing domestic water meters and almost another half billion had gone on work through Irish Water, including on the billing system, accountants and consultants.

Some Right2Water members also disagree with the Oireachtas committee's proposed calculations for wilful wastage charge for water. The draft committee recommendations suggest any home using 1.7 times the amount for normal usage could face fines after warnings.