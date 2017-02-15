Announcement of 500 Dublin jobs expected this morning
Some 500 jobs are expected to be announced for Dublin this morning.
It is understood jobs site Indeed will confirm the investment at its EMEA headquarters in the city centre shortly, doubling its Irish-based workforce.
Recruitment is already underway in a process expected to be rolled out over the next two years.
The company's EMEA headquarters was set up in the city five years ago.
