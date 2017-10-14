Animal welfare groups warn of worrying rise in animal cruelty videos on Snapchat

Animal welfare groups have claimed there has been a huge rise in people sharing videos of animal cruelty on Snapchat.

In 2015, the UK's RSPCA received 27 reports of this and this year the number is already 120.

Gillian Bird from the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said it is a worrying trend:

"It is a very worrying trend because it is a very good way for people who want to shock people and get reactions," she said.

"It does concern us that people will start doing copycat cases where they will see something that's cruel and just to get likes and people paying attention that they will yry and copy it," she added.