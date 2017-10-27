Animal charity issues advice to pet owners ahead of Halloween period

The DSPCA is asking pet owners to look after their animals as Halloween approaches.

The charity said all dogs and cats should be microchipped and wearing a collar with the owner's details in case they get out.

Animals are also often distressed by fireworks over the Halloween period.

Gillian Bird from the DSPCA advised against being overly cautious with pets.

"You have a situation where the animal is a little bit scared of the fireworks and the owners can often stress the animal out by being over-cautious with them and being worried about them being frightened by these bangers," she said.

"It is often better just to relax and carry on as if it is normal," she added.