'Angry’ Simon Harris instructs HSE to re-think plans on breast cancer funding cap

The HSE have been forced into a re-think around plans to cap post-operation products for breast cancer patients.

The Health Minister, Simon Harris, said he was "extraordinarily angry" when it was announced over the weekend that the health service was to cap funding for special bras and prostheses.

That move has now been stopped.

Simon Harris said the HSE should not have made the decision, as it’s not their right to set policy.

"I was extraordinarily angry at how this situation was handled. I have communicated that in the frankest and most blunt terms to the HSE and Director General ... Patients who have come through such difficult times do not need to have additional worries.

"Let me be very clear as Minister for Health and on behalf of government there will be no cuts to any breast cancer patients."