Angry reaction to Mattie McGrath's reference to Committee chairwoman after 'fat lady sings' comment

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has been accused of misogyny after saying that the abortion debate isn't over until the fat lady sings, before quipping "and I'm not talking about the chairperson of the Committee or anyone like that".

The Tipperary TD was speaking to reporters before the meeting of an Oireachtas committee, chaired by Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone, which is expected to vote in favour of repealing the 8th amendment this afternoon.

Deputy McGrath, who has previously accused Senator Noone of being a "drama queen", said: "What wording will come out and what will go to the Government, or to the Dáil to be debated, I don't know."

"The fat lady hasn't sang here yet, and I'm not talking about the chairperson of the Committee or anyone like that... I'd say it like that," he added, before audibly chuckling.

Mattie McGrath commenting on abortion committee. “The fat lady hasn’t sung here....and I don’t mean the Chairperson” of the committee pic.twitter.com/oggqME5w6Z — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) December 13, 2017

"I'm just saying that that's something no-one is saying, it's up to the electorate."

His remarks have been met with dismay online, with many accusing him of misogyny.

Misogyny and body shaming 2017 in Irish politics!!! — Ciara Breathnach (@CiaraBreath) December 13, 2017

What a dispicable human being, not only the lady in question is extremely good looking anyway, so not even remotely accurate. He just looks like a misogynistic twit. He obviously missedthe memo that women are not standing for this crap any more — Michelle Corry (@michellecorry) December 13, 2017

Kind of undermines that whole #loveboth message he’s been trying to disseminate. Disrespectful and misogynistic. #8committee #RespectWomen — David James Field (@DavidJamesField) December 13, 2017

Shame on him and his smirking sidekicks. That comment and their reactions are the measure of them. I hope their mothers / sisters / daughters and wives are watching. — Terry McDonald (@TerryMcDonald) December 13, 2017

Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin also criticised the comments.

This man’s buffoonery has been tolerated for far too long.

Now the inevitable has happened.

What a disgusting degrading comment. @senatornoone is ten times the person and the politician that McGrath will ever be. https://t.co/E5DcMoPMvU — Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (@AodhanORiordain) December 13, 2017

It has been reported that Deputy McGrath has since contacted Senator Noone to apologise.

Catherine Noone and Mattie McGrath have spoken by phone.



McGrath’s office says Noone has accepted that Mattie in no way meant the comments to refer to her personally and that she has accepted this.



Noone says she will not dignify McGrath’s comments with a response. — Hugh O'Connell (@oconnellhugh) December 13, 2017