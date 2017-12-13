Angry reaction to Mattie McGrath's reference to Committee chairwoman after 'fat lady sings' comment

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has been accused of misogyny after saying that the abortion debate isn't over until the fat lady sings, before quipping "and I'm not talking about the chairperson of the Committee or anyone like that".

The Tipperary TD was speaking to reporters before the meeting of an Oireachtas committee, chaired by Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone, which is expected to vote in favour of repealing the 8th amendment this afternoon.

Deputy McGrath, who has previously accused Senator Noone of being a "drama queen", said: "What wording will come out and what will go to the Government, or to the Dáil to be debated, I don't know."

"The fat lady hasn't sang here yet, and I'm not talking about the chairperson of the Committee or anyone like that... I'd say it like that," he added, before audibly chuckling.

"I'm just saying that that's something no-one is saying, it's up to the electorate."

His remarks have been met with dismay online, with many accusing him of misogyny.

Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin also criticised the comments.

It has been reported that Deputy McGrath has since contacted Senator Noone to apologise.
