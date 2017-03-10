Angry exchanges over flood relief plan at Cork City Hall

A controversial flood relief plan for Cork has caused an angry exchange of views at a public meeting held in Cork City Hall tonight.

The Office of Public Works is spending €140m on the proposal which involves enclosing the central island in Cork city and the surrounding quays in concrete walls.

The Save Cork City group say the measures will result in the destruction of the longest stretch of Georgian quay walls in Europe and may increase the risk of flooding during its construction.

Campaigners are calling for a full design review, but the OPW is insisting that it won't back down from the plan to build direct flood defences in the form of concrete walls.