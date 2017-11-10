Anger as emerges Gardaí still posted outside the late Liam Cosgrave's house

Gardaí continue to be posted outside the home of Liam Cosgrave – over a month after the former Taoiseach’s death.

The issue was highlighted by a caller to Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning.

‘Sharon’ remarked: "It must be an even more boring job when the person you're protecting is lying unfortunately buried in the Golden Bridge Cemetery in Inchicore!

'I'm just wondering what's going on?'

The Garda Press Office later confirmed to the show that there remains a 24/7 presence outside the home.

“There is still a 24/7 365 Garda presence outside the home of the late Liam Cosgrave who was Taoiseach in 1977,” gardaí confirmed.

Subsequent callers to the show criticised the policy, while others outlined the extent of the garda resources used.

A caller named David claimed that as well as a Garda being present in the hut, there is often a Garda patrol car parked outside the home, suggesting that some station is without one as a result.

Caller ‘Billy’ went on to speak of the crime in that area with wheelie bins being set on fire.

Sheila phoned in later in the programme to complain about it being a waste of taxpayers money, and that if there was a break in somewhere, they'd be waiting a long time for the gardaí to arrive.

“They are sitting looking at the front of the house,” she said.

“What is to stop somebody, and I'm not putting words in anyone's mouth and I'm not giving people any ideas, coming around the back?'