Andrew Gibney sentenced to seven years for killing Gerard Burnett

A man has been jailed for seven years today for his part in killing a father-of-one in Dublin.

Andrew Gibney of Dromheath Avenue in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 was cleared of murdering Gerard Burnett, but convicted of manslaughter.

In late August 2012, one week after Gerard Burnett was stabbed to death at Castlecurragh Vale, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, Andrew Gibney handed himself in to gardaí and told them that he was involved.

A post mortem revealed Mr Burnett suffered 30 knife injuries, the majority of which were stab wounds.

Six stab wounds were to the right hand side of his chest which caused internal injuries to his lung, heart and liver.

Gibney was acquitted of murder last month but a jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

It was the prosecution’s case that he was part of a joint enterprise to murder Mr Burnett and that he was one of five men who went to his house on the night in question.

He was handed an eight-year prison sentence this afternoon, but the judge suspended the final 12 months.