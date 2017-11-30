Andrew Gibney found guilty of manslaughter in Mulhuddart stabbing death

Andrew Gibney has been found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of Gerard Burnett at the Central Criminal Court.

Gibney (25) of Dromheath Avenue, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 had pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Burnett (28) at Castlecurragh Vale, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 on August 21, 2012.

The jury of five men and seven women took seven hours and six minutes to come to their verdict.

Court report to follow.