An Post worker in his 60's killed in Mayo road crash

Update 3.30pm: An Post have released a statement following the death of a long serving mail contractor with An Post Matty Merrick.

Matty Merrick was killed in a road traffic accident in Mayo while working for the company.

CEO of An Post David McRedmond extended his sympathy on behalf of the company to his family and said he had been saddened by the news.

Earlier: A man in his sixties has been killed in a road crash in Co Mayo.

The two car collision happened at Keenagh Cross Road just before 10am this morning.

A man and a woman in their early 30s who were in the second car were also injured, but not seriously.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.