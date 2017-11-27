An Post says it can deliver post, water charge refunds and - if necessary - polling cards before Christmas

An Post says it is absolutely confident it can cope with Christmas, water charge refunds, and polling cards.

The service is coming under pressure after the President signed the Water Services Bill into law last week, meaning Irish Water can start sending out refunds to up to 180,000 households.

This will be combined with the already hectic festive season and now the possibility that 3m polling cards may have to be issued if a snap election is called on Tuesday.

However, An Post says it has a proven ability to deliver massive volumes of mail, and the company says it is absolutely confident it can deliver.