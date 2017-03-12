An Post ’considering closing 200 post offices’
An Post is reportedly considering closing 200 post offices.
The mail company is facing significant financial pressures and it is understood that full details of its plans will be unveiled by this summer.
The Sunday Independent has reported that the mail company now believes closing 80 post offices as suggested in the Kerr report would not go far enough.
An Post announced last week it needs to increase the price of a standard stamp to €1.
