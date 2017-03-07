An Post: Closure reports did not come from us

UPDATE 11.20amAn Post has responded to speculative reports regarding closure of some rural postal offices.

In a statement released this morning, An Post has said these reports did not come from them.

"We are currently completing the first detailed, in-depth review of the Post Office Network for many years. This review will take into account shifting demographics, the changing marketplace for services and the economics for postmasters. No decisions have been made while this review is ongoing."

The State body also said their report will be finished in the next few months and they also stated their intentions for creating a plan that manages a "commercially viable and self-funded network which will meet the needs of citizens across the State"

UPDATE 10am:An Independent TD says the government seems to have no social conscience, amid fears that some rural post offices could close.

A report on An Post's future and its finances has put forward a number of money-saving proposals, including the shutting of 80 branches.

Management is now considering a range of suggestions in the research.

Tipperary Deputy Mattie McGrath says the loss of post offices would be the latest blow for areas outside the capital.

"You see the chronic problems in Dublin with accommodation, traffic and the waste of a children's hospital.

"We can't get a small amount of money to make necessary changes. What is gone wrong completely where we have to abandon rural Ireland."

Earlier:It is reported some of the country's post offices could be facing closure as An Post looks to save money.

There are currently 1,300 post offices around the country, and the company is losing around €12m a year from its branch network.

According to the Irish Independent, an unpublished report done for the company outlines a range of proposals, including the shutting of 80 outlets.

Management at An Post is currently reviewing the controversial research.