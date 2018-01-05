An Post: Christmas was busiest ever period for parcels
An Post says Christmas was its busiest ever period for delivering parcels.
It delivered more than 1.7 million packages in the five week lead-up to Christmas.
It says parcel volumes from Amazon were up over 30% on the previous year.
Others featuring heavily included Irish brands like Arnotts, Brown Thomas and Smyths Toys.
General mail volumes were down by over 6% but the company says this is in line with global trends.
- Digital Desk
