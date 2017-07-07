An Irish person just won the € 28.9m EuroMillions jackpot!
07/07/2017 - 22:00:21Back to Ireland Home
Check your tickets because someone in Ireland just won €28,975,630.
The winning numbers were 11, 20, 35, 37, 45, and the Lucky Stars were 3 and 6.
There was just one winner of the jackpot, and the winning ticket was sold in Ireland.
Lotto Results: Friday, July 07, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 10
- 16
- 27
- 31
- 36
- 24
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 17
- 19
- 23
- 28
- 39
- 13
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €28,975,630
There was one winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot, the winning ticket was sold in Ireland.
- 11
- 20
- 35
- 37
- 45
- 3
- 6
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize.
- 4
- 8
- 15
- 23
- 46
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 12
- 17
- 18
- 20
- 24
- 27
- 14
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 10
- 11
- 33
- 38
- 39
- 37
This is the eleventh time the EuroMillions has been won by an Irish player. Ireland's first winner was Dolores McNamara from Limerick, who won over €115m in 2005.
The latest jackpot now brings to over €1bn the total prize money won by Irish players since the Euromillions was first introduced.
"We have an Irish winner of the almost €29m EuroMillions jackpot. This is the eleventh Irish EuroMillions win since 2004, so there's fantastic excitement," said National Lottery spokesperson Miriam Donohoe.
"We don't know yet at this stage where the winning ticket was purchased or what part of the country or who in Ireland may be the very lucky person."
KEYWORDS: euromillions
- Here's a list of the jackpots won by Irish players up to now:
- In 2005 Dolores McNamara won over €115m.
- A player in Carrick-on-Suir in Co. Tipperary won €15m.
- A family syndicate took home €29.4m after sharing thir win with a British winner in 2009.
- in 2013 a winner in Beaumount, Dublin, shared a jackpot worth over €93m.
- A young man from the South East shared a jackpot of €25m with a player in Spain, scooping €12.8m in 2013.
- In 2014 €15m was caimed in Castlebar, Co Mayo.
- €86.7m was won by a syndicate in Dublin in 2014.
- Another syndicate in Carlow won €66m, each bringing home €132,376,632 in 2016.
- Later that year 22 Dublin Bus workers won €23.8m.
- In January this year, a work syndicate won €88.5m.
- Today, someone in Ireland has a ticket worth €28,975,630
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
More in this section
Most Read in Ireland
Woman's body recovered from sea in north Clare
The body of a woman has been recovered from the sea at the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare.
Shocking pictures of hanging dog in Cork spark outrage online
There has been an angry online reaction after pictures emerged today of a dog found hanging in Cork, writes Ciara Phelan.
'It was no sight for a parent to see': Mother remembers 'vivacious' Ciara Lawlor a year after her death at Kodaline concert
Last year, 17-year-old Ciara Lawlor left her home in Kilkenny to attend a Kodaline concert in Marlay Park. She didn't make it home.
Two young Irish women seriously injured in France crash
Two young Irish women have been seriously injured in a crash in France.
One driver fined €16,000 after non-payment of M50 toll; 65 other cars seized in 2016
Sixty-five cars were seized last year for not paying Dublin’s M50 toll.
€120k settlement following action for injuries family claimed were sustained at workshop
The High Court has approved a settlement of €120k to a man who allegedly suffered injuries including unexplained bruises, blisters and burns while he attended at a workshop run by the Brothers of Charity.
Two years for man who beat his ex-girlfriend unconscious while her children screamed at bedroom door
A Dublin man who falsely imprisoned and beat his ex-girlfriend while her children screamed outside her bedroom door has been jailed for two years.
Runaway horse causes €4,500 worth of damage to woman's car
A Dublin woman is looking for help in identifying a man after his horse and carriage hit her car on Thursday, June 29, writes Ciara Phelan.
Join the conversation - comment here