An Irish person just won the € 28.9m EuroMillions jackpot!

Check your tickets because someone in Ireland just won €28,975,630.

The winning numbers were 11, 20, 35, 37, 45, and the Lucky Stars were 3 and 6.

There was just one winner of the jackpot, and the winning ticket was sold in Ireland.

Lotto Results: Friday, July 07, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 10
    • 16
    • 27
    • 31
    • 36
    • 24



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 23
    • 28
    • 39
    • 13



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €28,975,630

    There was one winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot, the winning ticket was sold in Ireland.

    • 11
    • 20
    • 35
    • 37
    • 45
    • 3
    • 6



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize.

    • 4
    • 8
    • 15
    • 23
    • 46



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 12
    • 17
    • 18
    • 20
    • 24
    • 27
    • 14



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 10
    • 11
    • 33
    • 38
    • 39
    • 37



This is the eleventh time the EuroMillions has been won by an Irish player. Ireland's first winner was Dolores McNamara from Limerick, who won over €115m in 2005.

The latest jackpot now brings to over €1bn the total prize money won by Irish players since the Euromillions was first introduced.

"We have an Irish winner of the almost €29m EuroMillions jackpot. This is the eleventh Irish EuroMillions win since 2004, so there's fantastic excitement," said National Lottery spokesperson Miriam Donohoe.

"We don't know yet at this stage where the winning ticket was purchased or what part of the country or who in Ireland may be the very lucky person."

    Here's a list of the jackpots won by Irish players up to now:

  • In 2005 Dolores McNamara won over €115m.
  • A player in Carrick-on-Suir in Co. Tipperary won €15m.
  • A family syndicate took home €29.4m after sharing thir win with a British winner in 2009.
  • in 2013 a winner in Beaumount, Dublin, shared a jackpot worth over €93m.
  • A young man from the South East shared a jackpot of €25m with a player in Spain, scooping €12.8m in 2013.
  • In 2014 €15m was caimed in Castlebar, Co Mayo.
  • €86.7m was won by a syndicate in Dublin in 2014.
  • Another syndicate in Carlow won €66m, each bringing home €132,376,632 in 2016.
  • Later that year 22 Dublin Bus workers won €23.8m.
  • In January this year, a work syndicate won €88.5m.
  • Today, someone in Ireland has a ticket worth €28,975,630
