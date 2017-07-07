An Irish person just won the € 28.9m EuroMillions jackpot!

Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000

1

10

11

33

38

39

37

This is the eleventh time the EuroMillions has been won by an Irish player. Ireland's first winner was Dolores McNamara from Limerick, who won over €115m in 2005.

The latest jackpot now brings to over €1bn the total prize money won by Irish players since the Euromillions was first introduced.

"We have an Irish winner of the almost €29m EuroMillions jackpot. This is the eleventh Irish EuroMillions win since 2004, so there's fantastic excitement," said National Lottery spokesperson Miriam Donohoe.

"We don't know yet at this stage where the winning ticket was purchased or what part of the country or who in Ireland may be the very lucky person."