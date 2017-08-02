Amy McCarthy probe; Man (26) released without charge

A 26-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the death of Amy McCarthy in Cork city has been released without charge.

The man was arrested yesterday in the midlands and was being held at Bridewell Garda Station.

The body of the 22-year-old was discovered at a squat on Shears Street, Cork on April 30, 2017.

It is understood that the young woman from Greenmount had entered the building, a disused office near the Mercy University Hospital,on Saturday April 29 along with a number of other people.

One of these individuals discovered Amy in an upstairs room in the early hours of Sunday morning and was unable to rouse her.

Amy McCarthy was found dead on Sunday April 30,2017

This individual raised the alarm.

Paramedics, responding to the emergency call, attended to Amy at the scene but were unable to revive her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene before her body was moved to the Mercy University Hospital.

The scene was sealed off immediately for a full forensic examination.

Amy was a mother who was described by friends as "having a heart of gold."