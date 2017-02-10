Ammunition and cocaine seized in Tallaght
A man has been arrested in relation to a haul of drugs and ammunition in South Dublin.
Following a planned search of a property in the Tallaght area yesterday, Gardaí seized a quantity of ammunition and cocaine with an estimated value of €1,300.
A 41-year-old man was arrested at scene and is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.
