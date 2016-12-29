Ambitious dieting goals helps weight loss, according to research

It seems being realistic doesn't help when it comes to losing weight.

Research carried out on more than 24,000 Slimming World members found those who set ambitious goals lose twice as much weight as those who tend to be more realistic.

People with the toughest targets shed a fifth of their body weight - that's double the amount of those with lower goals.

Obesity experts are now calling for changes to health guidance which suggests people aim to lose 5-10% of their starting weight.