Almost third of food outlets fail to provide allergen info to customers

Almost a third of food outlets are failing to provide allergen information to customers according to a new report.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has conducted an audit of 50 firms around the country.

It is found of those who do provide information about ingredients which may cause allergic reactions - only 24% of it is accurate.

88% of those audited have been instructed to correct the situation.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said: "“Allergic reactions to food make people ill and in particular situations can be fatal. Whether consumers are eating out, getting takeaways or having food delivered to their home or workplace, food businesses have a legal obligation to provide accurate food allergen information in writing."