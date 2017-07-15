Almost €8m in disability funding left unspent

Only a fifth of a fund set aside for accommodation for people with disabilities was spent in 2016.

Around €8m has yet to be accessed from the €10m set aside to help people with disabilities move from campus accommodation to living independently.

Sinn Féin Deputy Eoin Ó Broin wants the Government to do more to inform people of how to access the fund.

"It's absolutely shocking that almost €8m has been left unspent, that could be assisting people who are currently living in congregated settings with disabilities to move back out into the community and live independent lives," he said.

"Clearly, Government is not doing enough to advertise this fund and this facility and they need to be doing more both in terms of a direct information campaign for the Department of Housing, and for the HSE and local authorities."