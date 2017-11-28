Almost 600 defibrillators need urgent updates

An estimated 583 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) require urgent safety updates in Ireland, according to the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA).

Without these updates, the cardiac devices across five affected models may not work as intended in an emergency situation.

The number of devices which require updates has dropped by 22% compared to the same period in 2016.

The HPRA is calling on all organisations and individuals in possession of an AED to check that their device is not one of the models affected.

The 5 AED models which require corrective actions are: LIFEPAK 1000 defibrillator, manufactured by Physio-Control, Inc. USA

Life-Point, manufactured by Metsis Medikal Teknik Sistemler Elektronik Otomoti

Samaritan PAD 500P, manufactured by Physio-Control, Inc. USA

Zoll AED Plus, manufactured by Zoll

Samaritan Pad PAD 300, PAD 300P, manufactured by Physio-Control, Inc. USA

“This year, over 583 automated external defibrillators in Ireland require an urgent update, without which the devices may not perform in a life threatening emergency," said Anne Tobin, the HPRA’s Medical Devices Vigilance Manager.

"We know that the majority of cardiac arrests occur outside of the healthcare environment, where these devices offer an important first response intervention.

"We would urge those in possession of a device which needs to be upgraded to contact the manufacturer and to organise the necessary updates as soon as possible; this action could be the difference between life and death for whomever next requires treatment with the automated external defibrillator."