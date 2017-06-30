Almost 400 pensioners denied place in a nursing home in last three years

At least 379 elderly people have been denied a nursing home place under the fair deal scheme in the past three years.

According to the Irish Independent, 117 people were rejected in 2016, many for being regarded as "too well off" and others for being "too healthy" for a nursing home.

The figures also show applications for the scheme are increasing - with 10,208 applications last year, compared to 9,996 in 2015.

The HSE is currently reviewing the process after it emerged this week that an elderly couple were denied a nursing home place together.