Almost €300,000 worth of drugs seized in Blanchardstown

Almost €300,000 worth of drugs have been seized in Blanchardstown in Dublin.

Cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy were uncovered when a house in Hunststown Court was searched last night.

A 20 year old man was arrested and is being questioned at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

He is being detained under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice ( Drug Trafficking ) Act 1996 as amended.