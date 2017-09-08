Almost €15k worth of goods seized by Revenue in Louth and Dublin

Revenue officers have seized a combined €14,800 worth of goods over the last two days.

The goods were detected with the assistance of detector dog, Meg and included alcohol, cigarettes and a car.

Revenue officers seized 40 litres of wine and 3,380 cigarettes after they stopped and searched a bus which had arrived into Dublin Port from Romania.

On Thursday, 60 litres of counterfeit spirits, 5kg of counterfeit tobacco and the car in which the contraband was transported were seized in Louth.

Officers at Dublin Airport also seized 14,440 cigarettes from a 31-year-old man who had arrived into Dublin on a flight from Chisinau.