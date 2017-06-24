Allegations of suspected social welfare fraud rise to 500 per week

Back to Ireland Home

Allegations of suspected social welfare fraud have risen to an average of 500 per week, according to the Social Protection Minister.

Regina Doherty says around 5,000 complaints have been received in the past two months, a 50% rise on the same period last year.

It follows an anti-fraud campaign launched in April by her predecessor, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

But the drive has proved controversial in some quarters, with left wing opponents claiming only a handful of fraud cases have been proven.
KEYWORDS: social welfare, fraud, regina doherty

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland