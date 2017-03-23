All-out strike looms as Bus Éireann union reps set to meet

Bus Éireann union reps will meet today as an all-out strike looks set to go ahead next week.

Commuters face widespread disruption from Monday after bosses at the company said there was "no basis" for more talks.

Siptu representatives will meet with the other trade unions involved in the Bus Éireann dispute today to establish a common strategy and response to a management strategy of changes to conditions of employment at the company.

Siptu sector organiser Willie Noone said: "The correspondence from management, which was sent to our members, clearly targets certain categories of staff for cuts.

"This is being done while senior management, who played a huge role in creating the company’s current financial predicament, remain immune to making any contribution."

In a letter to staff yesterday, Bus Éireann management said it is "deeply disappointing" that it could not reach agreement with unions and "difficult decisions must subsequently be taken to safeguard our Company’s future".

Last night, the NBRU wrote to Ray Hernan, the acting CEO of Bus Eireann, stating that the 'accusation' by Bus Éireann that there was a "refusal at the WRC to accept any reductions of earnings, including unnecessary overtime earnings" was untrue.