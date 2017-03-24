All-out strike at Bus Éireann disrupts commuters around the country

Bus Éireann passengers will have to make other travel plans today as an all-out strike is underway.

Buses stopped at midnight after drivers refused to work under the threat of pay cuts.

Bosses at the transport firm are warning they need to plug a multi-million euro hole in their finances.

But their claim that there is 'no basis' for talks led to unions escalating their action.

Seamus Boland of Irish Rural Link says commuters have been abandoned without warning.

"Well I think the short-notice hints at a very dirty strike which I think is going to affect people in a very bad way.

"Particularly people in rural areas, vulnerable areas, particularly people who have appointments, have medical appointments in Dublin and around the country - they depend on Bus Éireann."

Meanwhile, train services will face significant disruption because of the Bus Éireann strike.

There will be limited services on intercity trains between Dublin and several counties including Cork, Limerick, Galway, Sligo and Waterford.

There will be no services on Cork commuter trains or on lines between Waterford and Limerick Junction, and Limerick to Galway.

A list of cancelled services is on IrishRail.ie.

SIPTU organiser Michael Kavanagh has worked in Bus Éireann for 44 years.

He told our reporter on the picket lines at Broadstone Depot in Dublin they are not willing to accept any pay cut.

"You're now driving us back to wage levels we had in 1992 in the year 2017, and I'm not prepared to work for that.

"That's the reason my colleagues are here as well, we're not prepared to do it and as I said we regret it very much but there's absolutely nothing we can do about it."