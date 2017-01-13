All-out strike a possibility, say teachers

We could be facing an all-out teachers strike according to the ASTI.

The union is preparing to ballot its members this month on the Government's response to its pay claim, following a series of work stoppages in recent years.

President of the ASTI Ed Byrne said the row surrounds two main points of contention - pay equalisation for new entrants to the profession, and Junior Cycle reform.

"It asked them to implement a Junior Cycle that they believe is not fit for purpose," he said.

"There is a possibility of further strike. The 80% mandate from the last ballot was up to and including strike action."

However, he said the union was aware of the needs of students and parents and the union may "re-align the focus" of its industrial action.

Around 500 secondary schools closed in early November as part of the ASTI protest action, when asupervision duties were withdrawn.