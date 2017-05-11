All evidence about Templemore controversy must be heard, says Justice Minister

Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald has warned people not to make their minds up about the Garda Commissioner until all the evidence has been heard.

Minister Fitzgerald said that Noirín O'Sullivan's handling of financial irregularities at Templemore Training College needs to be examined in full by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

This morning, the committee delayed a decision on whether to bring forward the Commissioner's next appearance on the subject.

Facing increasing pressure from the Opposition this afternoon, Minister Fitzgerald said she could not disrupt the PAC's work.

"What I cannot do is have a running commentary on these proceedings - and there is a danger that some people want to examination of these issues to proceed, but to reach conclusions before it has been completed," she said.

"And some people want to reach verdicts before all the evidence has been heard."