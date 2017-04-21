All Cork and Limerick trains sold out tomorrow morning as fans head to Aviva for Munster rugby match

All trains from Cork and Limerick have been sold out for tomorrow morning, in advance of the Munster match in Aviva stadium.

Iarnrod Éireann has released a statement saying only those with a valid reservation will be allowed to travel tomorrow and advised anyone who has not already arranged tickets to postpone their journey until late afternoon.