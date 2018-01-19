Aldi to stop selling energy drinks to under 16s
Aldi is to ban the sale of energy drinks to under 16s.
The high-caffeine soft drinks will require proof of age from the first of March.
The supermarket chain claims it is the first retailer in Ireland to restrict the sale for children.
Finbar McCarthy, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland, said: "We are introducing this age restriction in response to growing concern about the consumption of energy drinks among young people."
