Alcohol Bill will see compulsory cancer warnings on drinks labels

Health campaigners have welcomed the passage of the Public Health Alcohol Bill through all stages in the Seanad.

The legislation restricts the sale and marketing of alcoholic drinks.

It includes measures like minimum pricing, health warnings on labels, and restrictions on how alcohol is displayed in shops.

The Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland has criticised the bill, and claims compulsory cancer warnings on labelling will be "devastating" for Irish drinks companies.

However, the Minister for Health Simon Harris said the legislation will improve lives.

"The Public Health Alcohol Bill is a landmark piece of health legislation and I’m delighted to have been in a position to bring it through the Seanad. I now look forward to bringing it into the Dáil in the New Year," he said.

"I believe that the measures in this Bill will make a real and substantial difference, and will reduce alcohol consumption and the harms caused by alcohol in Ireland.

"As a country, we have already shown that public health legislation in the area of tobacco can work, now let’s do the same for alcohol.”