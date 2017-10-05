Alan Shatter: The politics of Shane Ross is contaminating the ethos of Fine Gael

Alan Shatter says Shane Ross's politics is "contaminating" Fine Gael.

The Former Justice Minister is accusing the current Transport Minister of pulling a political stroke over the reopening of Stepaside Garda Station.

Mr Shatter says despite fears of people living in the Dublin community, bricks and mortar do not protect against crime.

He also says the coalition with Ross is doing Fine Gael harm.

Mr Shatter said: "What differentiates Fine Gael, to me, from other parties is its commitment to truth, decency and integrity, and its opposition to stroke politics.

"The politics of Shane Ross is contaminating the ethos of Fine Gael."