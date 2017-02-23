Alan Kelly demands answers about who knew what about Norwegian Air announcement

Labour TD Alan Kelly has called for an investigation into what the Department of Transport knew in relations to today's announcement by Norwegian Air that it will offer low cost flights to the US.

The airline had signalled intentions to begin flights from Cork to America and today it announced 12 flights a week from Dublin, six from Belfast, four from Shannon and three from Cork.

Deputy Kelly told the Public Accounts Committee he believed the Dublin Airport Authority had secured the flights to build the case for a third terminal.

He demanded from the Secretary General of the Department of Transport full disclosure of who knew what and when over the past 15 months.

“I want to know if the DAA were always looking at Cork or was there a sub-line under-agenda in order to get it into Dublin.

“By coincidence the minister, at the same time, is just after announcing his review in relation to a third terminal as well.”