Alan Kelly believes there will be more revelations from the Garda college

The Vice Chair of the Public Accounts Committee is calling on the fraud squad to launch an investigation into financial irregularities at the Garda training college.

Labour TD Alan Kelly says he expects more revelations to come out this week about the use of taxpayer funds at the facility.

It comes as investigations continue into the force itself and the treatment of whistleblowers within it.

Deputy Kelly says it is time for the Government to get tough on the matter.

He said: "I believe that we haven't got anywhere near the amount of information that will eventually come out into the domain about the Garda college, whistleblowers and the other issues.

"There will be a process underway next week in the PAC, of which I am vice chair, which will investigate the issues in the Garda college and that's going to go on for some time."