Airports, roads and security: What to watch out for this Bank Holiday weekend

Another hectic travel weekend is underway across the country this morning.

Dublin Airport is expecting its busiest Easter ever.

Passengers are being told to check which terminal they're flying from in advance and to arrive at least 90 minute before departure.

Siobhan O'Donnell from the DAA says over 340,000 people thought to be passing through the building: "Well it's a record Easter Bank Holiday weekend, passenger traffic is up 12% so that is quite significant.

"We will have over 2,300 flights arriving and departing, from Good Friday to Bank Holiday Monday, Good Friday is set to be the busiest day of the Bank Holiday with just under 100,000 passengers expected to arrive and depart through the airport."

Meanwhile, business owners are being urged to be vigilant this bank holiday weekend.

Research carried out by security firm Netwatch shows holiday periods pose a heightened threat to traders around Ireland.

St Patrick's weekend saw a 37% increase in criminal activity.

Mick Galwey is brand ambassador for Netwatch and has this advice for business owners:" It's important to have all your security alarms turned on and make sure all your cameras are working and if those cameras are being monitored make sure that your supplier is looking after them, make sure your staff are on call, make sure all doors are locked."

Finally motorists are being reminded to slow down this bank holiday weekend.

Commuters across the country will take to the roads over the next four days.

Barry Aldworth from the AA is reminding drivers to never drink and drive: "Exercise that extra bit of caution, be patient.

"If you are uncertain if the car in front of you knows where they are going, leave a little extra space and again, any time we come into a long weekend, some people start to view drink driving as acceptable behaviour.

"That is absolutely not the case, there is no room for drinking alcohol and then getting behind the wheel."