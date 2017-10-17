Airports getting back to normal after Ophelia

Ireland's three main airports expect to operate as normal today with some minor delays following on from yesterday's storm.

However Cork, Dublin and Shannon airports are continuing to advise passengers to check with their airlines.

Dublin Airport have had eight cancellations so far this morning to airports in the UK and Europe, with one flight coming in from Madrid also cancelled, but they are largely operating as normal.

Cork Airport had two flights to and from London Heathrow called off and another flight from Malaga cancelled and have experienced some minor delays, but expect their schedule to run as normal today.

.@CorkAirport plans to operate a normal schedule of flights today albeit with some minor delays. Please check in as normal with your airline pic.twitter.com/2b5uNtZTkG — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) October 17, 2017

Shannon Airport say their staff worked throughout the night to help airlines clear a backlog of flights delayed by Ophelia.

Three transatlantic flights to Boston, New York and Providence, which experienced disruption yesterday morning, left the airport by 6pm yesterday evening.

By 3am this morning all flights, including six diversions due into Dublin from Nice, Rome, Madrid, Faro, Palma and Bari, had left Shannon Airport.

A Delta flight diverted to Dublin yesterday morning due to the severe weather conditions will now resume its journey from Shannon to New York JKF at 9.30am this morning.